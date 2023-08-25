Arrests Made in Crooked House Pub Fire Investigation

Share Tweet Share Email

Two men have been arrested by police investigating a fire at the Crooked House which was known as Britain’s ‘wonkiest’ pub.

A 66-year-old from Dudley and a 33-year-old from Milton Keynes were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The Crooked House in Himley, Dudley, was gutted by a fire on the evening of Saturday 5 August, just two weeks after it was sold by pub group Marston’s to a developer. Within 48 hours of the fire, the burnt-out shell of the landmark pub was knocked down without permission. The total demolition of the site had not been sanctioned by South Staffordshire Council, which said it had only permitted the top floor to be demolished over safety fears.

Earlier this month South Staffordshire Council said it was consulting with its legal team after the building, known as “Britain’s wonkiest pub” was apparently demolished without permission, two days after the fire.

The Crooked House was built in the 18th century and became a tourist attraction after mining in the area caused the building to partially sink, allowing visitors to roll coins and marbles uphill along the bar.

In a statement the police said: “They remain in custody today (24 August) and are being questioned by officers while the investigation continues. We continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could help us to get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 761 of 5 August or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”