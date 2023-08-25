Brits Officially At Their Happiest In The Pub Garden

Share Tweet Share Email

Millions of Brits say they are at their happiest when relaxing in a pub garden over the summer, after 40% named it as their ultimate happy place, according to new national research.

The nationwide survey from Chef and Brewer Collection found the average UK pubgoer will visit a pub garden between four and five times throughout August.

Country pubs are by far the nation’s favourite type of pub to visit at this time of year, with nearly half of UK adults (48%) selecting them as the best place to enjoy food and drink over summer.

Brits’ favourite things about pub gardens during the summer months are spending time there in warm weather (55%), enjoying a drink (54%) and relaxing with friends and family (51%).

When it comes to what to drink, over a quarter of people (26%) say gin is the ultimate summer tipple, with the variety of new flavours available a key factor in its increasing popularity.

Surprisingly, nearly one in ten drinkers (9%) mix gin with cola, an additional 9% have it with ginger ale, while 8% even enjoy a gin with cranberry juice.

Chef & Brewer Collection has partnered with Warner’s Distillery and TV presenter and wildlife enthusiast, Jules Hudson, this summer to celebrate the nation’s love of pub gardens and the Great British countryside.

Jules said: “The atmosphere that you find in a country pub is like nothing else, with them often acting as a hub for generations of rural communities.

“So often located in quaint villages or idyllic countryside surroundings, country pubs are made extra special by their connection to the great outdoors.”