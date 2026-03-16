Ashbourne Licensees Unite to Launch New Pubwatch Scheme

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A new Pubwatch scheme has been established in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, as licensed premises across the town join forces to address concerns over violent and anti-social behaviour in the night-time economy.

Ashbourne, a historic market town set within the Derbyshire Dales, is home to a diverse range of licensed outlets — from traditional alehouses that have served the local community for generations to contemporary bars attracting a broader clientele. The launch of the scheme reflects a growing commitment among operators to maintain safe and welcoming environments for customers and staff alike.

To date, 13 venues have signed up to the initiative, with Kerry Edwards — licensee of both The Horns and Ye Olde Vaults in the town centre — appointed as the scheme’s founding coordinator. Edwards will play a central role in facilitating communication between member venues and key partners including Derbyshire Constabulary and the local authority.

The scheme was formally launched at a well-attended start-up meeting held at the Ashbourne Ex-Servicemen’s Club in November 2025. National Pubwatch regional representative Mark Worthington addressed attendees, offering practical advice and guidance on establishing an effective and sustainable scheme.

The initiative has secured meaningful backing from both Derbyshire Police and the local council — support that Pubwatch advocates consider essential to the success of any community-based licensing scheme. Speaking following the meeting, Worthington noted the strength of engagement from those present, describing the turnout and discussions as an encouraging sign for the scheme’s longevity.

Pubwatch schemes operate as voluntary, self-regulatory initiatives in which licensed premises share information about individuals who have been involved in incidents of violence or disorder. Member venues have the ability to issue bans that apply across all participating premises, creating a collective deterrent that extends beyond what any single operator could achieve independently.

With the licensed trade continuing to face challenges around public safety and the broader perception of town centres after dark, the Ashbourne scheme represents a proactive step by local operators to take ownership of their trading environment — and to demonstrate that responsible retailing remains a priority within the community.

Mark Worthington, National Pubwatch Regional Representative: “There was some very positive engagement at the initial meeting, which bodes well for the future.”