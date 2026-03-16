Manifest Becomes the First Liverpool Restaurant in The Coravin Guide

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In a new first for Liverpool’s wine scene, Manifest Restaurant and Bar has been added to the prestigious Coravin Guide, the global guide to wine-by-the-glass menus, recognising restaurants and bars with exceptional sommeliers and drinks offerings.

Championing local produce with their ingredient-led cooking from Chef and co-owner Paul Durand, Manifest has become well-known for its relaxed take on fine dining, carefully curated soundtrack, and outstanding wine programme with food pairings and a weekly Coravin list from the cellar.

Their wine selection was created with food in mind, shining a spotlight on small scale producers, sustainability and craft production, with sections named after some of the team’s favourite songs from their playlist, giving a clue to their content: sparkling, draught wine, punks and heroes. Interesting and unusual natural wines are celebrated – with one section devoted entirely to emerging winemakers – alongside more traditional wines.

With over 15 years of experience in hospitality and wine, Manifest’s sommelier Karen Ford qualified through The Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS) and honed her craft at L’Enclume before joining Manifest in 2024. Her background in restaurant management and retail provided her with deep industry knowledge, fuelling her passion to help guests discover the wines they will enjoy the most.

Speaking of their addition to the guide, Karen Ford, Sommelier at Manifest, said: “It’s wonderful to see our efforts recognised in such a respected guide – we had fun putting our list together and wanted to create something exciting that felt accessible to everyone. The ‘punks’ of our list are more off-the-beaten track producers who completely blew us away, and the ‘heroes’ are classic, better-known and loved producers that have stood the test of time.”

Manifest has built up a reputation for supporting and paving the way for women in wine, with Co-owner Charlotte Jones advocating for gender equity and safety in the wine industry, hosting several Curious Vines networking events for hospitality and wine professionals in Liverpool.

Charlotte Jones, Co-owner of Manifest added: “We’re thrilled to be included in the Coravin Guide. It’s a great recognition of our team’s hard work and passion for wine, but it also feels like a nod to how much incredible growth Liverpool’s wine scene has had in recent years. There’s so much talent here shaping a welcoming and exciting wine culture, and we’re proud to be part of it.”