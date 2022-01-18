Attracting and Retaining Hospitality Talent Under the New UK Immigration Rules as Demand Grows

While it’s no surprise that the hospitality sector has been impacted by the pandemic with 81% of those who lost their jobs between February 2020 and May 2021 coming from the accommodation food and services sector, the fact is that there is still a huge deficit in workers required to ensure survival of many employers – even if latest ONS figures from June 2021 found employees with- in the hospitality sector were still 200,000 below pre- covid levels in February 2020, (including furloughed employees). Now with a ‘keep open’ government policy directive this deficit only looks certain to grow in 2022.

For example, from April to June 2021 there were an estimated 102,000 job vacancies in hospitality, nearly five and a half times higher than the 19,000 recorded in December to February 2021 – and higher than pre-pandemic levels.

This has resulted in a recruitment bottleneck where hospitality businesses are looking to increase employment, but currently cannot recruit the numbers necessary amidst a perfect storm of issues.

Closures due to the pandemic forced a lot of other workers into different sectors and many are not returning.With a high proportion of EEA and Swiss workers, the sector experienced a high number returning over- seas to be close to families, or to seek other work opportunities.These workers have been unable to return due to ongoing border restrictions and due to a huge change to the immigration rules during the pandemic and the end of free movement on 31st December 2020.

Although many EU hospitality workers made applications for settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) to protect their ability to work in the UK, many did not, or have remained outside the UK and lost their ability to return for long term working purposes.Although some may still qualify under the EUSS or under the family route, other avenues must be explored.

Despite recruitment being an acute and urgent problem, the government has rather unhelpfully recommended that the sector simply focuses on training the domestic workforce rather than relying on labour from abroad.

In a news report from the BBC, a government spokesman said: “Our dedicated work coaches are supporting people into work, including in hospitality, and through the Kickstart Scheme we’re offering generous incentives to employers to recruit, with hundreds of young people starting work every day.”