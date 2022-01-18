Promotional Offers “Key to Driving Consumers to Eat Out of Home

Share Tweet Share Email

A new report from TWC revealsthat promotional offers are an important driver for meals out, to keep costs down, particularly for younger consumers.

Younger shoppers, particularly Millennials (aged 25-44) were most likely to agree with this statement, which is a challenge for the hospitality industry with this cohort eating out more than older age groups.

Sarah Coleman, communications director at TWC, said: “Consumer demand for promotions isn’t going to go away with looming high inflation so operators need to ensure that there is a clear benefit from running any deal, whether that is to drive footfall, increase transaction spend or collect customers’ details.

“Our research showed that over half of UK adults are happy for businesses to collect data about their spending and purchasing habits in exchange for better personalisation of offers. This is particularly true of younger consumers, with two-thirds of 18–34-year-olds agreeing with this statement.”

The report also highlighted the importance of reviews when selecting a hospitality venue to visit. Other criteria determining venue choice included searching for healthier options, availability of plant-based alternatives and the opportunity to try new cuisines.