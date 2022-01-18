Premium Beer is an Opportunity But Core is Still Key

tap is a Modern European Lager – such as Madri Excepcional, Birra Moretti or Peroni – the second tap could offer a Heritage European Lager such as Staropramen or Pilsner Urquell, or a Craft Lager such as Offshore Pilsner or Brooklyn Lager. These brands have very different flavour and taste profiles, so you’re offering more choice for drinkers to explore.

The type of brands to choose will very much depend on the type of outlet, the occasions that it caters for and its guest profile, so really understanding these factors is key in order to be able to make the best range choices.

Premium beers are proportionately performing better in restaurants and bars than in pubs. Draught world lagers have a 51.9% distribution penetration in formal dining venues, an increase of more than 15 percentage points on four years ago, and have the highest penetration of any draught lager category in casual dining outlets9.That’s not to say they don’t have a role to play in wetled venues, where nine in ten venues currently offer a bottled world beer option, and 71% offer a world beer on tap10.

GETTING THE RIGHT BALANCE

Premiumisation gets a huge amount of airtime and it’s easy to see why – it’s exciting, it’s aspirational and it ultimately offers operators the opportunity to put more money in the till. But the everyday familiar favourites remain critically important – in the latest data, Core Standard Lager accounts for the biggest proportion of sales in the lager category11.

We’ve also got to consider the artificial environment we have found ourselves in during the pandemic and the impact this has had on beer sales. As consumer confidence builds, people start to travel more for work and leisure and as more spontaneous and big group occasions return, I fully expect to see a more balanced picture emerging.

Premiumisation is clearly a long-term trend, but there needs to be balance – don’t overlook the importance of the familiar favourites which are the go-to for so many drinkers on a wide variety of different occasions.

