Avoid Losses, Increase Profits and Build Relationships

Offering your customers the best possible customer service is key to building trust and relationships. It will also increase profits, encourage repeat visits, and offer positive peer recommendations.

The good news is that CardsSafe can help. The system wirelessly and securely holds customers’ bank cards while they run a tab. As a result, staff can spend more time with customers, upsell and build valuable relationships. Customers will also feel more relaxed knowing that their cards are safe. As a result, the technology not only protects against credit card fraud but also eliminates dine and dash and allows for checking the validity of bank cards.

The CardsSafe system has revolutionised how hospitality businesses manage their customers’ payment obligations. The wireless technology can be safely tucked away behind the bar, POS or service station. The units are easily installed, and the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR.

CardsSafe helps pubs, bars, restaurants, golf clubs, and sports centres avoid losses and increase profits. From Young’s pubs to Hilton Hotels, the London Golf Club, Lord’s Cricket Ground, and numerous restaurants and bars utilise the CardsSafe system.

Grant Rumbelow, Food and Beverage Operations Manager at London Gold Club, told us, “CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club. We utilise the system in our Golf Shop and Spike Bar and on-course with our Drinks Buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards while they enjoy their round of golf.”

CardsSafe is affordable, too. Each unit contains ten card drawers that can be hired for just £9.95* per month. In addition, each unit hire comes with customer service troubleshooting and free replacement keys. Additional units can be added at any time.

*Plus, a sign-up fee of £39.95 (plus VAT) for new customers