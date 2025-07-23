Back To School Catering Jobs Give Family Flexibility and Cost Saving, Says Expert

Share Post Share Email

By Kasia Krieger, business manager at industry specialist Pineapple Recruitment (www.pineapple-recruitment.co.uk)

A catering recruitment specialist has urged jobseekers to get one step ahead during the summer holidays if they are looking to secure flexible catering jobs within the education sector.

The alert comes from industry specialist Kasia Krieger as hundreds of schools and colleges prepare to boost their catering teams ahead of the new academic year starting in September.

During the summer, the education sector traditionally experiences a surge in candidates looking for roles as head chefs, catering managers, cooks and kitchen assistants as thousands scramble to secure term time jobs which allows them greater flexibility around family life, school holidays, as well as reducing child care costs.

Kasia Krieger, business manager at industry specialist Pineapple Recruitment, said:

“Thousands of people are currently enjoying a lovely warm summer holiday break with their friends and families, but it’s also the time when schools and colleges are focusing on filling new job vacancies and contracts ahead of September when students return.

“So many people want to have a more flexible family life but also build a career, and that’s why jobs in school and college kitchens are so sought after. However, it also sees thousands missing out as they leave it too late as they don’t look for opportunities during July and August.

“There are currently hundreds of catering jobs either on, or coming to the market, so my message to those who want that flexibility, and even save on child care costs, is to begin their search now, prepare their CVs and be ready as interview lead times can be extremely short.

“We have seen an upturn in brilliant candidates coming to us in the past few weeks and many of those have already secured jobs on good salaries. We are delighted for those people but the numbers will only accelerate further as we move towards August and as people turn their minds to the new school year.”