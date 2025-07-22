£20.1m To Be Spent At Hospitality Venues During Tonight’s England V Italy Semi-Final Match

Share Post Share Email

The hospitality industry can look forward to an influx of £32 million from football fans over the Women’s Euros Semi-finals, as consumers head to pubs, bars and other venues to watch the matches, according to a new report.

The Women’s Euro 2025 Spending Report, by VoucherCodes.co.uk, forecasts £20.1m will be spent during England’s match against Italy in the Semi-finals, with 1.2m heading through hospitality venue doors.

Over the course of the match, £10.4m is forecast to be spent on drinks, and a further £9.8m will be spent on food by hungry football fans.

Looking at the Semi-finals tournament stage more widely, 3.4m people will watch a match from a hospitality venue. With both games taking place midweek at 8pm, food sales (£16.1m) will exceed drink sales (£15.9m) – breaking the pattern of all other Women’s Euros games so far.

Michael Brandy, Senior Commercial Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, comments:

“With England edging closer and closer to the Final, more fans are choosing to head to a hospitality venue to watch the Women’s Euros. As excitement builds, so is spending which is great news for pubs and bars who can take advantage of the football buzz.

“Whether you’re looking to boost sales, or grow awareness for your brand and products, the Women’s Euros is a great tool to capture consumer attention. Offer Euros deals and discounts, team up with an affiliate like VoucherCodes, or simply host Euros watch party to draw customers in – it’s a great opportunity to reach a highly engaged audience of footfall fans.”