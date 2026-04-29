Bakewell Community Pub Revamped Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, The Bulls Head in Youlgreave, was officially revamped on Friday 17th April, following a combined investment of £90,000 from experienced licensees, Donna and Stephen Perry and Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company. Admiral Taverns has also recently worked with Alan and Suzanne Campbell, licensees in the local area, to help renovate and reopen the Church Inn in Matlock.

The repairs will breathe a new lease of life into The Bulls Head to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has been revamped to include brand-new fixtures and fittings throughout – as well as brand-new windows, repairs made to the roof and an updated kitchen. The pub also includes three 74-inch flatscreen televisions for customers to enjoy.

Passionate licensees, Donna and Stephen, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked in the hospitality sector for the past five years. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Donna Perry, licensee at The Bulls Head, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of the repairs. I look forward to when our customers can see the updates that have been made.

We have loved every minute of our time at The Bulls Head so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. I look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”<

Going forward, Donna and Stephen will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including quiz nights every Thursday at 8:30pm, along with live entertainment on Saturday evenings from 8:30pm, featuring comedy acts and live singers. In addition, as part of their mission to give back to the local community, they will also be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives for a local charity in the future.

Following the refurbishment, the pub will host an impressive range of drinks including Guinness, Cruzcampo, Moretti and much more.

The Bulls Head also has a delicious food menu, which includes burgers, lamb shanks, pizza and more. Pizza is served on a Monday and Tuesday from midday-10pm, while the rest of the food offering is available seven days a week.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns. Mark Bromley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Donna and Stephen bring so much passion and dedication to the pub, and since taking it over they have built a really strong community focused local that residents enjoy.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Donna, Stephen and the entire team at The Bulls Head the best of luck in the future.”