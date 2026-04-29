UK’s Best Restaurants, Pubs & Bars Revealed at the Casual Dining Awards 2026

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The UK’s best pub, bar, and restaurant operators were announced at the prestigious Casual Dining Awards 2026, which took place this week at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

Hawksmoor, Fuller’s, BOX, Miller & Carter, Dishoom, Loungers, The Devonshire, Blacklock, Big Mamma Group, Hickory’s Smokehouse, Pho, Flight Club, and Brother Marcus were among the leading brands who took home prestigious awards – covering everything from best family dining experience and menu innovation to restaurant brand of the year.

Will Beckett, Co-Founder & CEO of Hawksmoor, won the coveted Trailblazer of the Year Award, and the Legendary Brand Award went to Miller & Carter.

The Special Award went to Christine Martin, Co-Founder of Peach 20/20 & Boardwalk, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the restaurant, pub and bar sector.

Stephen Herring, Event Manager of the Casual Dining Awards, says: “It was an honor to celebrate the UK’s best restaurant, pub and bar operators at this year’s Casual Dining Awards. It’s always a fantastic night recognising the outstanding achievements within our industry. I want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors and judges, and congratulations to all the winners!”

The Casual Dining Awards 2026 winners in full:

Special Award

Christine Martin, Co-Founder, Peach 20/20 & Boardwalk

Trailblazer of the Year

Will Beckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Hawksmoor

Legendary Brand

Miller & Carter

New Concept of the Year

Crisp Pizza @ The Marlborough

Opening of the Year

Box – Piccadilly

Sustainable Operator

Faber

Employer of the Year (1–49 Sites)

Dishoom

Employer of the Year (50+ Sites)

Nando’s

Menu Innovation (1–25 Sites)

Brother Marcus

Menu Innovation (26+ Sites)

Bill’s

Brand Marketing of the Year

Prezzo Italian

Best Use of Technology

Flight Club

Best Designed Site of the Year

Hawksmoor, St Pancras with Macaulay Sinclair

Best Family Dining Experience

Hickory’s Smokehouse

Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (1–49 Sites)

The Devonshire

Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (50+ Sites)

Fuller’s

Restaurant Brand of the Year (1–19 Sites)

Blacklock

Restaurant Brand of the Year (20–50 Sites)

Big Mamma Group

Restaurant Brand of the Year (51+ Sites)

Pho

Casual Dining Group of the Year

Loungers