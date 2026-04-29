UK’s Best Restaurants, Pubs & Bars Revealed at the Casual Dining Awards 2026
The UK’s best pub, bar, and restaurant operators were announced at the prestigious Casual Dining Awards 2026, which took place this week at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.
Hawksmoor, Fuller’s, BOX, Miller & Carter, Dishoom, Loungers, The Devonshire, Blacklock, Big Mamma Group, Hickory’s Smokehouse, Pho, Flight Club, and Brother Marcus were among the leading brands who took home prestigious awards – covering everything from best family dining experience and menu innovation to restaurant brand of the year.
Will Beckett, Co-Founder & CEO of Hawksmoor, won the coveted Trailblazer of the Year Award, and the Legendary Brand Award went to Miller & Carter.
The Special Award went to Christine Martin, Co-Founder of Peach 20/20 & Boardwalk, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the restaurant, pub and bar sector.
Stephen Herring, Event Manager of the Casual Dining Awards, says: “It was an honor to celebrate the UK’s best restaurant, pub and bar operators at this year’s Casual Dining Awards. It’s always a fantastic night recognising the outstanding achievements within our industry. I want to say a huge thank you to our sponsors and judges, and congratulations to all the winners!”
The Casual Dining Awards 2026 winners in full:
Special Award
Christine Martin, Co-Founder, Peach 20/20 & Boardwalk
Trailblazer of the Year
Will Beckett, Co-Founder & CEO, Hawksmoor
Legendary Brand
Miller & Carter
New Concept of the Year
Crisp Pizza @ The Marlborough
Opening of the Year
Box – Piccadilly
Sustainable Operator
Faber
Employer of the Year (1–49 Sites)
Dishoom
Employer of the Year (50+ Sites)
Nando’s
Menu Innovation (1–25 Sites)
Brother Marcus
Menu Innovation (26+ Sites)
Bill’s
Brand Marketing of the Year
Prezzo Italian
Best Use of Technology
Flight Club
Best Designed Site of the Year
Hawksmoor, St Pancras with Macaulay Sinclair
Best Family Dining Experience
Hickory’s Smokehouse
Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (1–49 Sites)
The Devonshire
Pub/Bar Brand of the Year (50+ Sites)
Fuller’s
Restaurant Brand of the Year (1–19 Sites)
Blacklock
Restaurant Brand of the Year (20–50 Sites)
Big Mamma Group
Restaurant Brand of the Year (51+ Sites)
Pho
Casual Dining Group of the Year
Loungers