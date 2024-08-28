Bank Of England And Institute Of Hospitality Announce Partnership To Protect Against Counterfeit Banknotes

Share Tweet Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality is proud to announce that it has become a Strategic Partner of the Bank of England’s Banknote Checking Scheme, a free scheme for companies to protect their business from counterfeit banknotes and stay up-to-date on the latest banknote news.

Whilst counterfeiting has substantially reduced since 2019, businesses that accept counterfeits can be repeatedly targeted, with £20 banknotes being the most counterfeited denomination.

The Institute has become a partner to help ensure its members and wider hospitality family don’t fall victim to counterfeit banknotes.

Sarah John, Chief Cashier and Executive Director of Banking said:

“I am delighted that the Institute of Hospitality have become a Strategic Partner of the Banknote Checking Scheme. I look forward to working together to promote banknote checking in order to prevent counterfeit notes being accepted.”

As the Institute’s CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI confirmed:

“With cash still a prominent payment method across the hospitality sector, it is vital that we protect our membership and their businesses wherever possible.

“The latest resources from the Banknote Checking Scheme are available through our website. If we can help raise the profile of counterfeit notes and how to spot them, we hope this will help protect our members and their businesses falling victim to this awful crime.”

Businesses can join the free Banknote Checking Scheme which includes staff training resources, a regular newsletter on best practice and counterfeit news and you’ll get a point of contact at the Bank of England for any banknote enquiries you may have.

The free guide on how to spot King Charles III counterfeit banknotes is available here.

Hotel Gotham Newcastle appeals for memories to connect with Pilgrim Street’s rich past

Hotel Gotham Newcastle – located in the old Fire and Police Station on Pilgrim Street – is appealing for memories and stories to help connect the hotel with its past.

Pilgrim Street is one of the main roads in Newcastle city centre. The south end of the road was extensively modified in the 1960s when The Royal Arcade of 1832 was demolished to accommodate the construction of a roundabout. Some notable buildings on today’s Pilgrim Street include the Tyneside Cinema, Alderman Fenwick’s House, the 1920s Carliol House and the former Fire and Police Station of 1933 – now home to the 90-bedroom hotel.

As the latest chapter in its story, Hotel Gotham Newcastle honours its rich past while embracing the future. The hotel invites former residents or workers of Pilgrim Street, and enthusiasts of Newcastle’s architectural heritage to share their memories and photographs, bringing the street’s history to life for future guests. This project will be showcased in a ‘Throwback Thursday’ social media series leading to the hotel’s grand opening.

Chris Thompson, General Manager of Hotel Gotham Newcastle, said:

“This project is about more than just preserving history; it’s about creating a living archive that will heighten our guests’ experience and deepen their connection to the city’s past.

“Pilgrim Street has witnessed the evolution of Newcastle over the years, from its grand old buildings to its modern developments. We want to capture that journey and celebrate the street’s legacy, offering something truly unique for our visitors.”

Hotel Gotham Newcastle represents a significant investment in the careful restoration of Pilgrim Street, blending modern comfort with historic charm. Opening in Spring 2025, the fire station side will feature 60 bedrooms, a restaurant and a private member’s bar. The police station side will follow in late 2025, offering 30 bedrooms and an event space for up to 120 guests.

If you have a story you’d like to share, and are happy for it to be featured on Hotel Gotham Newcastle’s social media, please send it to info@hotelgothamnewcastle.co.uk. If your story is selected, you’ll be invited for an exclusive early-access tour of the hotel and a celebratory glass of fizz.