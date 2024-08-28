Popular Wrexham Village Pub Festival Is A Roaring Success

Share Tweet Share Email

A popular Wrexham pub’s annual music and beer festival has proved to be a roaring success when it took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Golden Lion in Rossett hosted its sixth successive ‘Live at the Lion’ festival from 23rd – 25th August and organisers estimate that over 3,000 people attended over the course of the three day free community event.

The event drew to a close on Bank Holiday Monday with a fun 80s themed daytime disco which pulled in hundreds of revellers. Mayor of Wrexham Councillor Beryl Blackmore also attended the festival.

The Festival launched with a themed music quiz night held in the pub’s famous Nordic tipi followed by a packed programme of musical entertainment which saw 15 acts play over Saturday and Sunday across two stages, the main stage and the tipi stage. Allan Parrington, general manager at The Golden Lion since 2009, has established the Hydes-owned pub as a real community hub for the people of Rossett and surrounding areas. The popular annual music festival is a hotly anticipated event in the local calendar.

Commented Allan: “This year’s Live at the Lion was the biggest and best one yet with a fantastic atmosphere, great music and entertainment and first class food and drink to enjoy. We had a perfect mix of people coming along to enjoy everything the festival has to offer and it proved to be a major success with local families looking for the perfect way to spend a Bank Holiday weekend.

“We’ve also raised over £700 for our chosen charity Bowel Cancer UK following our music quiz, raffles and donations which is a great achievement. The Golden Lion staff did an amazing job over the course of what was a very busy weekend and the support from Hydes during the planning of the event and throughout the festival itself has been first rate at usual. We’re very grateful for their continued backing in helping to make this such a resounding success.”

“We aimed to make this year’s festival the biggest and best one yet and we delivered beyond our expectations. I’m delighted that the surrounding communities are so supportive of this free local festival as it brings everyone together and has a huge positive impact. It certainly makes all the hard work worthwhile when we see everyone singing, dancing and enjoying themselves so much. People are already asking about next year’s festival!”

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers said:

“Once again, it was great to see The Golden Lion host such a popular and well attended event. The thousands of visitors over the course of the festival clearly shows the crucial role the pub plays in the community and its significance to local people in the areas. Hydes is delighted to support this event and we look forward to watching it go from strength to strength with every passing year it takes place. As a business, we are fully committed to all of the pubs across the Hydes estate and staging festivals and community events such as this really does set us apart from our competitors.”