Bath Based Pub Operators Take on Greene King Pub Partners Site After £165,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Bath based pub operators Daniel and Simona Matica have taken on their second pub in the city – The Old Crown – following a £165,000 joint investment with Greene King Pub Partners.

Daniel and Simona, a husband-and-wife team, have been operating pubs for 30 years and currently also run The Claremont on Claremont road in Bath.

The joint investment in The Old Crown between Greene King Pub Partners and Daniel and Simona has been used to completely revamp the pub both inside and out, including new bathroom facilities, lighting and updated accommodation.

The Old Crown pub will serve an impressive range of beer and other drinks. It will serve Staropramen lager, Birra Moretti, Estrella Damn, Guinness, Neck Oil and a rotating range of three cask ales. The pub will also serve wine, cider, spirits, and non-alcoholic and soft drink options.

As part of the revamp of the pub, a new kitchen is being installed. Once finished, Daniel and Simona plan to serve pizzas and other hot food at the pub.

Commenting on their new pub, Daniel and Simona said:

“Thanks to Greene King Pub Partners, we have been able to take on our second pub in Bath and grow our local pub business. With the support of Greene King, the pub has been completely revamped inside and out. We cannot wait to welcome people to our new pub!”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Our joint investment in The Old Crown with Daniel and Simona has helped them to grow their local pub business in Bath. I wish them the very best success.”