Battlesteads Shortlisted For A Trio Of Tourism Awards

Eco-friendly Northumberland hotel Battlesteads, near Wark, has been shortlisted in three categories of the North East England Tourism Awards 2020.

The hotel, restaurant and observatory will be competing in the categories of ‘Small Hotel’, ‘Taste’ and ‘Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism’ at the regional awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 24 March.

Nearly 150 applications were received for this year’s awards, which are organised and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative in partnership with the Northern Tourism Alliance.

The awards play a key role in highlighting the importance of tourism in the region, which continues to be the fourth largest sector in the North East economy.

Battlesteads’ success in the shortlisting for these awards is thanks to a combination of its industry-leading sustainability credentials, championing of home grown and local produce and boosting year-round tourism in the region through its onsite Dark Sky Observatory.

General manager of Battlesteads, Katie Meyrick-Scott, said: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted in three categories at the 2020 awards, especially as the three categories represent the key pillars of our business – warm and welcoming hospitality, delicious local food and drink and an inspiring eco-friendly experience. We are looking forward to celebrating with all of the other fantastic local businesses who have been shortlisted at the ceremony next year.”

Sarah Stewart, chief executive at destination management and marketing organisation NewcastleGateshead Initiative, said: “Having launched the new look Tourism Awards for 2020, it’s great to see the number and quality of applications that we have received. The refreshed format aligns the Awards more closely with the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence and gives a wider range of businesses a chance to be successful thanks to the new categories.”