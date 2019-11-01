Birmingham’s Biggest Beer Festival Partners With Lovebrum

The Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) Winter, which is coming to Birmingham for the first time, will partner with local charity LoveBrum to support ‘hidden gem’ charitable projects across the local area.

Known as a ‘festival of a thousand trades’, GBBF Winter will celebrate the West Midlands’ industry, diversity and creativity throughout history. Taking place from 4-8 February at the New Bingley Hall in Birmingham, it will bring over 400 beers and other drinks to the area, alongside games, activities, musical entertainment, food stalls, tastings and talks.

LoveBrum was chosen as their charity because of its work in supporting a range of local charitable projects. Members vote each month on causes, with recent projects including Michelle’s Lungs4Life to raise awareness of organ donation and a ‘little heroes wear masks’ projects, which provides young cancer patients with personalised radiography masks painted with their favourite character to make the experience less daunting.

Visitors to the Great British Beer Festival Winter will be able to donate unused beer tokens to the charity and speak to organisers directly about their latest projects in the local areas throughout the week.

David Glenwright, Creative Director for the Great British Beer Festival said: “LoveBrum fits perfectly with our ‘festival of a thousand trades’ – it’s a charity that helps projects of all shapes and sizes and puts a spotlight on some of the amazing and unique people and projects happening across the city. We’re looking forward to welcoming LoveBrum and the great work they do to our festival this year.”

Paul Mitchell Executive Director from LoveBrum said: “We are excited to have been chosen by the team and GBBFW as their charity partner. All of the money raised during the festival will go directly to a wide number of small hidden charities and organisations across Birmingham, we look forward to seeing everyone at what will be a great event.”