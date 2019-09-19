Baxterstorey And Pearson Business School Launch First Degree Apprenticeship Scheme

The UK’s largest independent foodservice provider BaxterStorey has partnered with Pearson Business School to launch a new degree apprenticeship scheme.

This unique opportunity offers seven ambitious students a three-year Business Management Honours degree. The programme combines on-the-job experience with students working four days a week at one of BaxterStorey’s prestigious client locations, whilst completing a Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship one day a week at Pearson Business School.

A first for the hospitality industry, the degree apprenticeship will give students a foundation of training in hospitality and foodservice, where they will gain the practical and theoretical knowledge to craft a career in hospitality management. The programme’s unique hands-on approach to development will see students experience all elements of the business over a period of three years – spending time in the kitchen, front of house and within support functions including finance, health and safety and project management.

Student-apprentices will receive a competitive salary, which is set to increase after the three years. With tuition fees paid for by BaxterStorey, students will graduate debt-free.

Noel Mahony, Co-CEO at BaxterStorey said: “As the UK’s fourth largest industry, the hospitality sector offers many exciting, innovative and often global career prospects, and we see the value of promoting these opportunities to attract young talent.

Training is the foundation of our business, we’re proud to have had 120 graduates complete our Graduate Training Programme since 2010, as well as those who have achieved success through our apprenticeship schemes. Our partnership with Pearson Business School is the next step for us in supporting future stars of the industry with their training and career development; we look forward to following the experiences of our students during their degree apprenticeship”. ­

Degree Apprentice, Lillianna said: “I am so excited to have begun this exciting journey as one of BaxterStorey’s first Degree Apprentices. I’m really looking forward to meeting my colleagues, so I can show everyone what I have to offer. We’re only a week into the programme and we’ve already seen so much of the business, from exploring the street food scene at BaxterStorey’s London food festival, to meeting the team at social enterprise restaurant Brigade. I’ve already been given some great advice by location managers – this is just the beginning!”