‘Fantastic News’ For Glasgow As Scottish Government Gives Go-Ahead For Move To Level 2

THE Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has hailed as “fantastic news” this afternoon’s decision that the Glasgow City Council area will move into Level 2 from midnight on Friday, allowing indoor licensed hospitality to open longer and sell alcohol, and with people now permitted to travel in and out of the area after nearly nine months of lockdown.

However, the SLTA expressed disappointment that several other local authority areas – Edinburgh, Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshires, North and South Lanarkshire, Clackmannanshire and Stirling – must remain in Level 2.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director said: “First and foremost, we are delighted that Glasgow at long last has been given a much-needed break which will allow the easing of indoor licensed hospitality restrictions. It really is fantastic news and telling businesses now gives them more time to get organised ahead of the weekend

“However, it must be remembered that late-night operators remain closed with no known dates when restrictions on that sector will be lifted.

“We are, of course, also extremely happy that the Scottish islands currently in Level 1 can move into Level 0.”

“However, we are disappointed that so many other local authorities must remain in Level 2 rather than move to Level 1 as they were hoping. We accept the need for caution as the country continues to navigate its way through the pandemic but that doesn’t negate the feeling of deflation for businesses.”