BBPA Responds to PM’s Energy Announcement

Share Tweet Share Email

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement on energy bills for businesses, Emma McClarkin Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“By committing to an energy price cap for businesses today the PM has shown she understands just how critical the energy crisis has become for our breweries and pubs, and just how important pubs and brewers are to their communities. Whilst we still need detail on the level of the cap, this intervention will hopefully help thousands of business owners to breathe a little easier over energy bills in the coming winter months.

“This announcement will avert the immediate threat of the energy crisis for businesses, but we need clarity and assurance for the long-term so our brewers and pubs can plan effectively and thrive at their heart of their communities long into the future. The cost of doing business is still a very real threat for many but we are encouraged by the direction this Government is going in. Now we need to hear more on business rates, VAT and keeping beer duty low.”