Greene King Launches New Maternity Leave Policy

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King, has launched its new maternity leave policy. Alongside the policy, a new package of wrap around support will be introduced, designed to support women before they go on maternity leave as well as help make the transition back into work easier for mums returning after having a child.

The new policy now entitles salaried team members to 26 weeks full pay, plus 13 weeks statutory maternity pay and hourly team members to 13 weeks full pay, 13 weeks half pay, plus 13 weeks statutory maternity pay, making it one of the most competitive policies in the industry. This will help support those on maternity leave at a time when the real impact of cost-of-living crisis is starting to take hold for many families.

Greene Sky, the company’s women employee-led inclusion group, has played an integral role in influencing a change and in the design and development of the new policy. By conducting listening groups with team members across all parts of the business, the group raised concerns around the support available and the impact to careers that going on maternity leave can have for some women and to understand what women in the business need to help them continue their career aspirations at Greene King.

Andrew Bush, chief people and transformation officer at Greene King, said:

“Our research showed that in 2020 only 53% of women returned to work for us following maternity leave. This stark figure showed us it was clear we needed to update our policy so women feel supported to be able to confidently choose the right time to start a family and for them to feel they can return to work at the right time for them, without feeling financially pressured to return.

“We’re continuing our journey of Everyday Inclusion, where we want to demonstrate that every person’s contribution is valued, and the new maternity leave policy and support package is a huge step forward and is now one of the strongest policies in the marketplace.”

Rachel Pescod, head of strategy at Greene King, said:

“Greene King’s new maternity policy will allow me to spend the important early months with my new baby and return to work at the right time for me and my family. It takes some financial stress away amidst a wider cost of living crisis and it makes me proud to work for a company that cares for its team members.”