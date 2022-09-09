Dan Rose-Bristow Appointed as Chairman of the Master Innholders

Share Tweet Share Email

Dan Rose-Bristow MI, managing director of The Torridon has been appointed as new chair of the Master Innholders for 2022-2024, he will take over the reins from David Morgan-Hewitt MI, managing director at The Goring, and will be supported by the Master Innholders’ executive committee.

Following his time studying at Leeds Met University, Dan began his early career in banking, then moved into the hospitality industry in 1999 at The Torridon located in the Scottish Highlands, alongside his wife and co-owner Rohaise.

In addition to his responsibilities as a successful hotelier, Dan has gained recognition in the hospitality industry as a member of Master Innholders since 2012, of which he was previously vice chairman and treasurer. Dan is also former chairman of Pride of Britain Hotels, and director of Luxury Scotland Consortium. A true champion of self-development and the hospitality industry, Dan received the Master Innholders Derek Balls Scholarship in 2017, attending Cranfield University.

Employing up to 55 staff, Dan is responsible for the financial and strategic direction of The Torridon, overseeing marketing activities, and the sustainability and development of the estate. The Torridon is the only hotel to win AA Scottish Hotel of the Year twice and was named Independent Hotel of the Year at the 2018 Cateys. In 2020, The Torridon featured on BBC’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby and is regularly sited as one of Britain’s top resort hotels.

Commenting on his appointment as chairman, Dan Rose-Bristow said:

“I’m honoured to take over this esteemed position from David. He has led the organisation admirably over the last two years and through such a turbulent time for hoteliers. My tenure comes at a time when challenges continue to rock the industry and significant steps need to be made to support the growth of hospitality for a sustainable future.

“I hope to continue the good work that David and other chairmen have done before, making the Master Innholders a leading force and voice within the hotel industry, continuing to develop our future leaders, championing our great profession and supporting our industry charities.”

With Dan stepping into the role as chair, the Master Innholders are also pleased to announce James B. Clarke MI as the new Vice chair of the Master Innholders. As general manager of Hilton London Bankside, James has hosted the Master Innholders’ Hotel Leadership Conference twice in the last five years – in 2017 and 2020. Additionally, James is an Ambassador for Hospitality Action, the non-profit organisation who aim to offer support to those who have worked in the hospitality industry.