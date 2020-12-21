BBPA Welcomes Decision By Leicestershire County Council To Top Up Insufficient Government Grants This Christmas For Hard Hit Rural Community Pubs

BBPA responds to Leicestershire County Council`s recognition that pubs play a vital role in their County’s rural communities urging Central Government and other Councils to follow suit

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has responded to Leicestershire County Council’s innovative initiative that offers a one-off payment of £1,000 to support small village pubs which are unable to open their doors over the festive period.

Launched today, the initiative – thought to be the only one of its kind in the country – is designed to keep people in jobs, maintain the role of the pub as a community hub and help them to diversify by providing extra services for residents.

Rural pubs are at the heart of many Leicestershire communities – and those struggling during the pandemic are to be offered a helping hand this Christmas under this innovative new scheme.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome Leicestershire County Council’s innovative approach to providing additional financial support for the county’s small rural wet led pubs which will be unable to open over the festive period. Hats off to them for responding in our pubs’ hour of need.

“We have been calling on the Government to increase the £1,000 one off payment for pubs impacted by the tighter restrictions, highlighting that it is not enough to cover local pubs fixed costs let alone compensate for the loss of the business over the crucial Christmas and New Year trading period.

“I am pleased that Leicestershire County Council understands the vital social and economic role that local pubs play in their local communities and is willing to offer more support to help their rural pubs survive this bleakest of times and continue to warmly serve their communities in the future. I would encourage other County Councils to follow suit and Government to take note.”