BBPA Welcomes Labour’s Pledge to Support Industry

The British Beer and Pub Association has welcomed yesterday’s announcement from Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. Reeves said her party would introduce significant support for the nation’s beer and brewing sector should Labour secure victory at the upcoming General Election and form a government.

Announced on the 200th anniversary of the Weights and Measures Act, which defined the British pint, Reeves announced a comprehensive five-point plan to protect the institution of the British pub:

‘Right to buy’ shuttered pubs: Labour will give communities a strong new ‘right to buy’ beloved community assets like pubs, giving local people the chance to take over pubs that are closing or set to be sold to the highest bidder.

Crack down on anti-social behaviour: Labour will crack down on anti-social behaviour with more neighbourhood police paid for by ending wasteful contracts.

Roll out banking hubs: Local pubs serve customers who rely on cash, and they need reliable and accessible banking services on the high street. Labour will roll out banking hubs to guarantee face-to-face banking on the high street

Replace business rates: Pubs have been hammered with higher tax whilst online giants have failed to pay their fair share. Labour will replace business rates with a new system of business property taxation which rebalances the burden and levels the playing field between our high streets and online giants.

Cut energy bills for good: Too many pubs called last orders due to soaring energy bills. Great British Energy will invest in clean British energy to cut bills for good and protect pubs from spiking global prices.

This announcement comes after significant campaigning from the BBPA on many of the issues addressed. In addition to this, the BBPA has worked with the party on the policy detail, particularly that around the community right, to ensure the optimal pub business model.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the BBPA said:

“We have long campaigned for much-needed government support for the UK’s pub and brewing sector, including a cut to beer duty and radical reform to business rates that currently see pubs pay more than four times that of comparable businesses. For years, the BBPA and its members have been calling for change, and we’re delighted that politicians are taking this on board.”

“Announced on the 200th anniversary of the pint, Labour’s plan to support pubs could not be more welcome. We look forward to seeing the full details, and we are hugely encouraged by the package of measures promised by the shadow chancellor to make sure our pubs can thrive.”

“Pubs are bedrocks of our communities and we welcome the fact Labour recognises the need to reduce the unsustainable tax burden on our pubs, and help them to flourish.”