Heartwood Inns Opens 24th Pub – The Rising Sun, Reading

The Rising Sun reopened to welcome the Reading community through its doors following an extensive, multi million pound refurbishment. The team at The Rising Sun will be led by General Manager Ben Donald and Head Chef Ravi Patel who bring with them a wealth of experience.

Officially opened by the Mayor of Reading, Councillor Glenn Dennis, guests were entertained throughout the afternoon by stilt walkers, a juggler, tastings from local brewers Loddon Brewery and live jazz from Sarah Jane Eveleigh and friends.

The Rising Sun (having reverted to its original name from The Sun) has undergone an extensive renovation in line with its Grade II listed status. Inside, the original bar space has been transformed to create 80 covers with the work showcasing the original timberwork that is a feature of this historic building that dates back to the 13th century.

To the rear a new conservatory links the original pub to the old stables which have been converted to create a stunning vaulted ceiling dining room with space for up to 110 diners. Throughout the interior, guests will see Heartwood’s signature warm and quirky style in upholstered banquettes, cosy snugs and feature wallpapers.

Richard Ferrier, CEO, Heartwood Collection, said:

“We are very excited to have re-opened this iconic pub in the heart of Reading. The oldest pub in the town, we have really enjoyed restoring this property and hope the people of Reading like it as much as we do.”