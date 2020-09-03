, Success on A Plate: The Future of Eating

Life as we know it has drastically changed. The dining sector has felt the impact immediately and deeply, enduring months of real uncertainty, a feeling that won’t be going away any time soon. Experts predicted that in 2019 the industry would suf- fer its fastest year-on-year decline since the beginning of the last decade.Yet prior to the current crisis, the industry was still valued at almost £19bn in the UK alone.

There has been some tentative reopening since the beginning of July to try and mitigate some of the economic damage that has already been

done.The ‘eat out to help out’ scheme is now in full swing, and a great example of an initiative in place to help revive the sector.And whilst even though we are still adapting to a new normal, one thing we know is con- sumer behaviours will have changed forever in a multitude of ways. However, convenience, great service and a unique experience will remain crucial factors to brand success.

Innovation is nothing new in this sector. In fact, we’ve been hurtling towards it becoming a necessity for survival for some time. Certain brands, driven by technology, smart players such as delivery platforms, subscription snacking propositions and nimble restaurant chains were already innovating to keep up with demand.They were simultaneously fuelling changes in customer habits. And some of the trends we saw then, such as D2C in particular, have drastically accelerated over the last few months.

There have been some high-profile brand failures in recent years, Jamie’s Italian is an obvious example. More recently chains such as Chiquito, already weakened by pre-crisis market conditions, have been tipped over the edge. Similarly, as a result of the virus,The Azzuri Group has struggled to keep Zizzi and Ask Italian restaurants afloat. Even with the recent res- cue deal from investment firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, we’re still likely to see approximately 75 sites close. In contrast delivery services such as Just Eat and Deliveroo who were already doing incredibly well, have remained in a strong position during lockdown.

In a world that almost feels unknown now we created The Eating Index in order to uncover the crucial factors behind these failures and successes. It’s a unique methodology that maps brands according to two key measures of performance: customer centricity and disruptability. The crisis has thrown a number of new factors into the mix.And the findings still stand. In fact, given the challenges that dining brands of all types have recently faced and continue to do so, the insights uncovered are perhaps more valuable than ever.