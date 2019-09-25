Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Team Members Conquer the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Raising Almost £900 for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Two Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa team members have successfully completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, in memory of their colleague, Robbie, who sadly passed away earlier this year. The Challenge involved walking 25 miles through the Yorkshire Dales – summiting the trio of peaks, Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-Y-Ghent – in less than 12 hours. The team has raised almost £900 for East Anglian Air Ambulance. From left: Vicky Wilkinson, a participant in the Challenge, Kieron Bales, Operations Manager, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, Rebecca Randall, Spa Manager, Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa.

Upon finishing the Challenge, the team commented: “We did it! It was an incredible experience, which was physically and mentally challenging but we loved every minute. The weather was perfect, the views breath-taking, and the team-spirit amazing. We are feeling very proud to have raised a good amount of money for East Anglian Air Ambulance and all in the memory of a true gentleman, Robbie. A few tender muscles and sore feet – but nothing a good roast won’t sort out! Thank you to everyone that sponsored and supported us and for anyone that hasn’t yet, there is still time.”

To donate to Rebecca and Kieron, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/bedfordlodgehotel3peaks