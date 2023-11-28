Bedford Pub Reopens After £237,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Bear on Bedford High Street re-opened earlier this month following a major investment of £237,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and now boasts a brand-new look and fresh décor to appeal to all the local community. Inside the pub features new furniture, flooring, fixtures, fittings, two flat screen televisions and a pool table. Outside, The Bear is complete refreshed lighting and signage to greet customers, along with a brand-new beer garden seating up to 30 people.

For opening night, customers got to enjoy a jam night hosted by local musician, Danny Barton and the weekend saw a live set from DJ Watt at on Friday 17th and a performance from local band, Megapint? on Saturday 18th.

Operator of The Bear, Chelsea Jarvis, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

In addition to The Bear’s wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, it will also host weekly quiz nights every Tuesday, ‘Jam Nights’ every Wednesday and regular charity fundraising events to support all aspects of community life.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Bear looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Chelsea Jarvis, every success for the future in making The Bear a fantastic hub of the community.”