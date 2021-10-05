Bedfordshire Pub Wins Top Slot In National Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Houghton Conquest gastropub and hotel, and Forum of British Pubs member, the Knife and Cleaver Pub has won the ‘Best Pub and Rooms’ category in the Great British Pubs Awards.

Competing with other top notch locations up and down the country, the Knife and Cleaver wowed the judges both with the quality of the dishes, recipes and use of local produce, and with the boutique hotel rooms ‘infused with colours and textures to make you feel well and relaxed’.

Landlord, Jason Tudor, who runs several Charles Wells tenant pubs said, “I am over the Moon for the Hard work and dedication of the team to be recognised in such a prestigious competition. Whilst the accolades, quite rightly go the Staff and Management, there is also a wider team at work. At this difficult time with the many challenges faced, The Forum of British Pubs is an important part of this team helping us to achieve our business goals with their support and advice”.

Commenting on the Knife and Cleaver’s success, Dave Mountford, co-founder of the Forum of British Pubs added, “We congratulate Jason and his team on their achievement. Having such a go ahead member of the Forum is a great example of how, collectively, the Forum can influence the industry, and in particular lobby the PubCo’s when appropriate. Jason’s success is testament to the hard work that he has put in and evidence that notwithstanding the very difficult times that the hospitality industry has had to live with over the past two years, great pubs and hotels are still up and running in our community.”

The Knife and Cleaver is part of the Copper Birch Inns Group, where the focus is on creating memorable experiences for all of our guests, whether visiting us for a drink or dining with friends & family. The emphasis of the team members is on the importance of committing to giving the utmost attention to detail in order for customers to receive top notch and friendly service.