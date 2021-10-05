It’s the LittlePod Recycling Challenge!

Share Tweet Share Email

Like to recycle? Feeling creative? Up for a challenge? For anyone answering in the affirmative, LittlePod have got just the thing!

There’s not long to go until International Real Vanilla Day, on October 17th, and in order to mark the most important date on the LittlePod calendar, LittlePod are excited to unveil their artistic initiative…

It’s the 2021 LittlePod RECYCLING CHALLENGE. Like to get involved?

To celebrate their interest in all things artistic, whilst underlining their environmental credentials, Littlepod are looking for LittlePodders to use their imagination and create something special…

The material? Used LittlePod natural vanilla paste tubes, made from aluminium. Got an empty? Don’t discard it, get creative!

In 2010, not long after their launch, LittlePod designer Harriet demonstrated just this, fashioning an orchid-inspired Christmas decoration from an old vanilla paste tube. Take a look at this short film and find out how…

Like to have a try? At LittlePod HQ, they would love to see what YOU can come up with.

It could be a creature, a beautiful brooch or something else altogether, for this is a blank canvas.

Imogen Hallam, LittlePod friend, artist and beekeeper (scheduled to give a talk at next month’s Bickleigh Castle staycation) has just collected some tubes to be transformed into a bug hotel (pictured at the top of this post)…

Up for a challenge? Join Imogen and others and show LittlePod what YOU can do.

In addition to Imogen, next month’s IRVD programme will also include a talk from former LittlePodder, Aisha Stenning, Global Sustainable Innovation Manager at UNILEVER. The title is Challenges in Sustainability – Recycling. Not long after, we’ll be judging the RECYCLING CHALLENGE, with LittlePod’s favourite five entries being displayed at Bickleigh Castle for all our guests to see.

The winner will also feature in the 2022 LittlePod calendar and receive a new tube of natural vanilla paste to replace the one just recycled. It’s quite a prize!

In order to enter, please email a photograph to LittlePod or tag them on Instagram…

The challenge is on and the LittlePod team can’t wait to see your entries!