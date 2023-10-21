Beer & Pub Sector Celebrate 12 Years of Challenge 25

Share Tweet Share Email

Challenge 25 – the age verification scheme for the purchase of alcohol – has turned 12, after initially being launched by the Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) in 2011.

Age verification checks for those who appear under 25 years of age became a mandatory condition for all of Scotland’s licensed premises on 1 October 2011 under the terms of the Alcohol Etc. (Scotland) Act 2010, after the SBPA launched Challenge 25 as a voluntary scheme earlier that year.

The SBPA has now updated the posters for pubs and bars across the country, available at the new site Challenge25.Scot.

Commenting, Paul Togneri of the SBPA said:

“When Challenge 25 was first introduced in Scotland 12 years ago, it was a major change which seen many more customers being asked for proof of age for the first time.

“There were some concerns about potential flash points for conflict, people forgetting their ID, but that failed to materialise, largely due to the successful launch and early roll out of the Challenge 25 scheme.

“It’s now become second nature for responsible licensees and the dividends are there to see, with a reduction in alcohol consumption amongst young people in Scotland.

“As the scheme turned 12, we felt the time was right for a refresh and have now launched new look posters, which operators can now download from Challenge25.Scot.”