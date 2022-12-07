Belfast Named Host Destination of UKinbound Annual Convention 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

UKinbound has announced that its 2023 Annual Convention has been awarded to the city of Belfast.

The winning bid was submitted by Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast with the convention set to take place on 20 and 21 September 2023 at Belfast’s Assembly Buildings which are in the heart of the city.

It’s expected that nearly 300 businesses from across the UK’s diverse inbound tourism sector will attend, which will include tour operators and trade buyers who are responsible for bringing many international visitors to the UK from valuable key markets such as the USA, China and the Middle East.

Alongside an inspiring keynote speaker address, topical industry debates, and B2B workshops, the event schedule will also include an evening networking dinner and an industry award ceremony.

In addition, working in collaboration with Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast, UKinbound will coordinate a range of familiarisation trips for delegates, allowing them to experience the diverse tourism offering of not only the city but the surrounding region, which will help to foster and develop key relationships between buyers and local industry.

Joss Croft, Chief Executive, UKinbound said,

“We are beyond excited to announce that Belfast and its surrounding counties will be the destination of our Annual Convention next year. With unique and iconic attractions such as The Titanic Experience, Game of Thrones Studio Tour together with outstanding heritage sites such as Glenarm Castle and famous natural sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site – The Giant’s Causeway in addition to fantastic food and drink – there is so much to see and do in this part of the UK. We can’t wait to help showcase it to our members.

“The bid from Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast was outstanding and there is a real energy and enthusiasm to work with the UK travel trade and increase the number of international tourists to the city. I know that together we will organise and host an outstanding and special event for our delegates.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland said,

“It is a tremendous honour that Belfast has been selected as the venue for the 2023 UKinbound Annual Convention.

“Tourism Ireland was pleased to have worked closely with Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast to secure this event, which confirms Belfast and Northern Ireland as a world-class destination. This annual convention, as well as the pre and post familiarisation visits here, present a superb opportunity to showcase Belfast and Northern Ireland to nearly 300 top global inbound tour operators and buyers, who deliver business from all over the world, including the United States and the Middle East – helping to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland in 2023 and beyond.”