Belhaven Invests C£5 Million In Its Pubs Following Launch Of Franchise Model

Share Post Share Email

Belhaven has confirmed it invested almost £5 million in its Scottish pubs in 2025, spanning 22 managed, tenanted and franchised pubs.

The investment programme increased fourfold this year in terms of Belhaven pub refurbishments and marked a significant milestone for the leased, tenanted and franchise side of the business, Pub Partners, as it launched its growing pub franchise models, Hive and Nest, in Scotland for the first time in 2025.

Key managed pub investments have included Molly Malones in Aberdeen, the Merlin in Edinburgh and the Kittoch in East Kilbride. There were six investment projects topping £2.5 million across managed pubs, including three in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow, with an average spend of c£400k.

Pub Partners also launched nine franchise pubs in Scotland, costing a total of £2.2 million. £500k was invested at the Stables, in Stenhousemuir, with two new franchise openings in Edinburgh and four in Glasgow and invested six-figure sums across seven leased and tenanted sites.

Significant projects were at the Mallard in Dingwall and the Steelworks in Motherwell.

Penelope Bruce, Pub Partners operations director, said:

“We have been thrilled to launch and successfully drive our franchise pub concepts across Scotland this year. We will continue to support our growing family of franchisees every step of the way as they build thriving pubs at the heart of their local communities. It’s been so good to see the appetite from experienced operators choosing our franchise models as they realise the potential and benefits.

These nine pubs have been rejuvenated in 2025 and we hope to work with the Scottish Government to show how they can ease the regulatory burdens facing the pubs sector so that investments like this can thrive for years to come.”

Commenting on the managed pubs’ investments, David McBride, Belhaven Pubs business unit director, said:

“Scottish hospitality is renowned, and we have many historic and iconic pubs here full of stories and memories for so many people. These are not just bricks and mortar, they are much-loved hubs of local communities and cities.

“We need the Government to listen to the industry and address the need for meaningful reform of business rates. We can see how pubs in England are bracing for cost rises in April and we are hoping that the Scottish Government listens to the calls from the industry and steps in to prevent significant business rates rises at a time when a number of other costs are already due to rise in 2026.

“Despite the ongoing economic and legislative challenges and costs of doing business, we have a duty of care to our pubs, pub teams, customers and communities to make sure we offer the best possible service and experience in our pubs so investment remains vital.

“Our work highlights the social and economic value in protecting our pubs, maintaining the character of each site while adapting to changing consumer needs. We will continue to work with all parties to help our pubs thrive in Scotland.”