Bespoke Hotels Group Adds Trio of Scottish Venues to Collection with Purchase of McMillan Hotels

Bespoke Hotels, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, has purchased the renowned Scottish hotel group, McMillan Hotels.

The Bespoke Hotels group continues to build its reputable portfolio after securing ownership of the McMillan Hotels collection, which comprises three family-friendly hotels operating across South West Scotland: North West Castle (Stranraer), Cally Palace Hotel & Golf Course (Gatehouse of Fleet) and Fernhill Hotel (Portpatrick).

Business will continue as usual for all staff and customers at the luxury 4 and 3-star venues.

Discussing the appointment, Thomas Greenall, Chief Executive Officer at Bespoke Hotels, said:

“We are delighted to add such characterful hotels to our portfolio. The trio are intrinsic to the hospitality scene in South West Scotland, and we cannot wait to develop them further, building on their excellent reputation within the community.

“We can confirm that the current team at the hotel will be able to continue their roles and day-to-day activities unaffected – we are keen for business to continue as normal. Overall, this is another significant milestone for the Bespoke family, as the acquisition will bring our group to almost 90 hotels, 26 of which are in Scotland.”

Situated on the outskirts of Gatehouse of Fleet on the Solway coast, Cally Palace is a classic Georgian country house hotel. Set across 150 acres of land, the opulent 4-star venue boasts its own exclusive golf course, comprising views of the estate grounds and the idyllic Dumfries and Galloway countryside beyond.

North West Castle offers visitors and guests a comfortable, luxurious and convenient 3-star hotel experience in Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway. With its very own indoor curling rink, the family-run hotel hosts a multitude of local and national curling events throughout the season. This unique and significant part of the business is something Bespoke Hotels is particularly excited to embrace and develop, with the ongoing assistance of Ice Rink Manager Gail Munro.

Set in private gardens above Portpatrick, Fernhill Hotel offers stunning open views over the village, harbour and Irish Sea. The 3-star coastal hotel is a stone’s throw away from the bustling yacht and fishing village, which has an abundance of attractive craft shops and welcoming harbourside pubs.

Douglas McMillan, Managing Director of McMillan Hotels, added:

“We are excited to announce that our three Scottish hotels are now part of the Bespoke collection. As the hotels have been owned by the McMillan family for many years, it was imperative that the trio were placed in safe hands. Ultimately, we could not be happier with the outcome of our sale of the hotels and we very much look forward to seeing what the future brings for them.”