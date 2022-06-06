London Wine Fair Opens Tomorrow!

Share Tweet Share Email

The London Wine Fair opens its doors tomorrow, 7th June 2022 at 10am!

With a packed programme of over 80 masterclasses, tastings and panel discussions at the 40th Anniversary edition the event is bursting with outstanding content, exciting zones and phenomenal wines, including over 400 exhibitors showcasing in excess of 5,000 wines.

You can also easily reunite with your drinks industry colleagues by arranging meetings in the London Wine Fair app – available to download in the app store.

Enjoy a quick and easy arrival by pre-registering to attend here.