Best Western Announces Shelter Support

Best Western GB marked World Homeless Day (Thursday 10 October 2019) by publicly launching their partnership with Shelter, the housing and homelessness charity.

Best Western has announced this affiliation at the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC) in Manchester, committing to a series of charitable events and initiatives over 12 months to raise £50,000 for the charity. The money will help to fund Shelter’s helpline, which provides vital advice and support to anyone struggling with bad housing and homelessness 365 days a year.

The leading hotel group, which represents over 260 independent hotels across the UK, has wasted no time in getting the ball rolling with its fundraising activities. Initiatives so far have included the Road to Stoke challenge, where 15 Best Western colleagues cycled 115 miles from the BWGB HQ in York to the Best Western Sales, Marketing, Revenue and Distribution Conference in Stoke; a marathon ‘50,000 steps’ challenge at the AHC, with each step representing each pound that the hotel group has pledged to raise; a sleep-out that raised £6,000; and a team of Best Western hoteliers running the London Marathon in April 2020 aiming to raise over £12,000.

Best Western hotels across the country will also be undertaking fundraising activities throughout the year, including a national luggage tag initiative whereby guests can store their bags in exchange for a donation to Shelter.

Every year, Shelter helps millions of people struggling with bad housing or homelessness by providing advice, support and legal services to individuals. The charity also campaigns to ensure that, one day, no one will have to turn to the organisation for help.

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western GB, said: “We are honoured to support Shelter as we know more than anyone the importance of a safe and comfortable place to stay and call home. With the support of our partners and guests, thousands more families will be able to find and keep a safe and comfortable home, as every £10 raised helps Shelter to pick up the phone to individuals in desperate housing need.”

Andy Harris, Director of Fundraising at Shelter, said: “We are thrilled that Best Western has chosen Shelter as a charity partner so that together we can fight bad housing and homelessness. The money raised by Best Western employees and guests will be used to help fund our national helpline and webchat, which is open 365 days a year, providing free advice to tens of thousands of people. For every person they support our expert advisers can be the difference between someone keeping their home or losing it.”

Donations to Best Western’s fundraising campaign for Shelter can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/BestWesternforShelter