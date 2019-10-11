UKHospitality And Tourism Alliance Publish Brexit No-Deal Guidance

UKHospitality and the Tourism Alliance have published joint guidance for the hospitality and tourism sectors in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

With the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union scheduled for 31 October, and with no deal agreed, the two trade bodies have joined forces to brief their members on what to do in the event that the UK leaves with no deal.

The tailored guidance provides tourism and hospitality employers with advice on a range of issues including:

The potential economic impact of leaving the EU without a deal

The impact on the UK’s hospitality and tourism workforce

Potential disruption to supply chains including tariffs

Data protection requirements for businesses

Food labelling in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

UKHospitality will also be holding a webinar on Thursday 17 October for its members and the wider hospitality sector, giving businesses an opportunity to raise questions and prepare ahead of the scheduled exit date.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality and Chair of the Tourism Alliance, said: “We are now less than three weeks from the scheduled withdrawal from the EU and, as it stands, we are leaving without a deal.

“Much can change in the coming days and weeks but it is absolutely vital that businesses leave nothing to chance and prepare as comprehensively as possible.

“Our guidance is being made available to all our members and non-members, to make sure that everybody is up to speed and prepared for Brexit.”

Brexit guidance: https://www.ukhospitality.org.uk/page/BrexitBriefing

For more information, and to sign up for the webinar, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6953806716390382860