As creators and collaborators of unique drink experiences for the world of coffee and hospitality, we aren’t just any company: we are Beyond the Bean, the people behind Zuma, Sweetbird and UK importers of Blendtec Blenders. Whether supporting a chain of independent coffee shops or a group of pubs, we have over 25 years of experience in the industry we love.

Founded in 1997, Beyond the Bean is a family- run, Bristol based company who remain passionately independent. We are an AA+ BRCGS registered manufacturer and ensure that all our bespoke products are crafted to the highest standards, meeting both taste and regulatory requirements globally.

We do what we love which is creating and sourcing innovative ingredients such as syrups, hot chocolate and frappés – as well as blenders and barista gear. We supply and support a wide range of national and international partners – from high-street chains to independent coffee shops, to online retailers and coffee roasters, bars, hotels and restaurants all over the world.

Our team works hand-in-hand with partners to understand their needs, creating tailored recipes and flavour profiles that align with their menu and enhance their customer experience. We offer comprehensive support, ensuring seamless implementation and consistent preparation of our bespoke beverages.

We continuously monitor market trends, innovate and refine our products, providing cutting-edge beverage solutions that keep them ahead in the market.

