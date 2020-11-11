Bidfood Launches New Home Delivery Service Platform, ‘Bidfood At Home’

This week, sees the national roll out of Bidfood at home, the new consumer shopping platform from foodservice provider Bidfood.

Going live across the UK on Wednesday (11th November 2020), the click + collect and home delivery service will extend its customer base beyond the hospitality industry, meaning access to over 3,000 lines of Bidfood’s extensive range of food, drinks and non-food supplies to the public.

In March, Bidfood quickly pivoted from only providing services to businesses, to extend its offering to the general public, who were struggling to access their usual food shops due to the pandemic.

Through this initiative and supporting the government with the National Shield Pack Programme, a valued partnership with thousands of British home customers was born. Following its success Bidfood has evolved its offer, launching a permanent, dedicated home shopping platform which enables customers to choose from a huge range of food and drink products, previously only available to the trade.

Discussing the new platform, Ian Moore, Finance, Strategy & Digital Director, at Bidfood UK, said: “Our new website combines our catering expertise with our digital flair and delivers a creative solution tailored towards these audiences, now allowing everyone in the country to access our extensive range.”

As shopping habits continue to dramatically change the new platform will support shoppers around the UK to get the supplies their family need direct to their homes. From classic cupboard staples and household brands; to a wide range of both frozen and fresh meats; seasonal ranges, product innovation, a dedicated ‘wine cellar’ with a wide range of drinks and spirits and even face masks, visors and sanitisers.

In time for the festive season, the foodservice providers Christmas range will now be available for shoppers exclusively through Bidfood and will not be available in the shops – so if a vegan and gluten free decadent mirrored chocolate truffle torte, a creamy goat’s cheese Christmas soufflé or a bacon wrapped turkey paupiette with Cumberland, cranberry and apricot stuffing tantalises the taste buds of consumers, the full range will now be available to order directly to their door.

Bidfood at home will be available for home delivery or click and collect from depots nationwide and for the remainder of 2020 customers will be offered free home delivery slots, with a two-hour window (conditions apply). The new website will host recipes, advice and tips from home experts, guest chefs and nutritional specialists, as well as keeping shoppers updated on the latest deals and offers.

To shop the range visit https://athome.bidfood.co.uk