Bidfood Teams Up With Hospitality Action On Launch Of Christmas Charity Single

Following the latest blow to the industry, with another national lockdown forcing hospitality to close their doors once more, Bidfood and Hospitality Action have announced they will be releasing a charity single in response to the pandemic, to raise vital funds for the industry.

Available from 7th December the single, which is a cover of Miley Cyrus – The Climb, aims to shine a light on the importance and resilience of the industry in these testing times.

Produced by Troy Miller, Winner of an Ivor Novello Award, and nominated for a Grammy for ‘best producer’, the single encapsulates the raw and authentic voices from across the industry. Singers include Patron of Hospitality Action, Brian Turner CBE, and employees from Subway, IPC, Hospitality Action and Bidfood.

Discussing the project Mark Lewis, CEO, Hospitality Action said: “With the festive trading period in jeopardy many hospitality businesses will be making the tough decision to reduce their headcount or even to close for good. Yet hospitality people are known for their resilience and are a multitalented bunch, as demonstrated by the amazing vocals on this single. By purchasing a copy you’ll be helping hospitality families put food on the table and keep a roof over their head this Christmas.”

Speaking about the single, Tim Adams, Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing said: “We are delighted to be working with Hospitality Action to raise money and awareness for our industry during such challenging times. This has been an incredibly difficult year and we wanted to launch a campaign that would spread some light-heartedness and positivity whilst doing our best to support those who need it most.

“I’d also like to say a massive thank you to those who took part in this, taking time out of their day to be involved means a great deal to us. We really hope people will get behind this campaign, download the single and who knows, we may even get in the Christmas charts!”

To find out more information regarding the single, including how to pre-order please visit: https://www.bidfood.co.uk/christmas-charity-single/

If you’re keen to purchase the single and donate a larger amount, you can visit our fundraising page by clicking here.