Bidfresh Announces The Acquisition Of Hodgson Fish And Sailbrand

Bidfresh has announced the acquisition of both Hodgson Fish and Sailbrand, effective from 30th July 2025.

This strategic move further strengthens Bidfresh’s position as the UK’s foremost fish and seafood wholesale distributor and marks the first acquisition under the leadership of Andy Farnworth, who became the wholesaler’s Managing Director last summer.

The acquisition supports the company’s strategic ambition to double in size over the next five years and is expected to strengthen the group, delivering greater scale, a broader product range, and the combined expertise of all three businesses for the benefit of customers.

Hodgson Fish is a fourth-generation business and one of the UK’s oldest UK suppliers, with operations dating back to 1916 on the fish quay in Hartlepool.

Both companies will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Peter Hodgson as Managing Director, while Lee Roberts will continue to head Sailbrand as Business Director.

Commenting on the acquisition, Andy said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Peter, Jill, Ian, Lee and their teams into the Bidfresh family. We have long admired both businesses and are confident that, with our support, they will continue to flourish in their respective regions, serving their customers with outstanding quality fish and seafood.

“We are committed to expanding our Bidfresh network into new territories, both through organic growth and the acquisition of like-minded regional fresh businesses that share our values and enhance our overall proposition. The addition of Hodgson Fish and Sailbrand is a perfect example of this strategy in action.

“With their rich heritage, specialist expertise, and exceptional local teams in Hartlepool and Huddersfield, we believe both businesses are an ideal fit for Bidfresh. We are genuinely excited to be part of their journey ahead.”

Peter Hodgson, Managing Director of Hodgson Fish and Sailbrand, commented,

“We see Bidfresh as the ideal partner, thanks to their core values of quality and service, and their commitment to allowing individual businesses to retain their unique operations within the group.

“We are excited about the future and look forward to working closely with Andy and the wider Bidfresh team. It will be very much business as usual — the same management team will remain in place, continuing our hands-on approach and personal service ethos.

“These qualities have made Hodgson Fish and Sailbrand two of the UK’s most respected fresh fish and seafood suppliers, and this partnership will ensure that legacy continues well into the future.”