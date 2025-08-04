Essex Operator Takes On Second Star Pubs Lease

Share Post Share Email

Southend-on-Sea based multiple operator Jamie Foster has taken on his second substantive lease with Star Pubs, The Railway Hotel in Southend-on-Sea, which has been closed for three years. A joint £650,000 refurbishment of the site by Star Pubs and Jamie starts today 4th August reopening the pub at the end of September.

Jamie also has a Star Pubs lease for The Old Garrison in Shoeburyness – a community local – and runs a third Star Pub, The Spread Eagle in Southend, a football driven pub, on a temporary agreement. Both pubs he has turned around and are thriving.

Says Jamie: “Since taking on the Old Garrison two and a half years ago trade has increased tenfold. It’s gone from an empty shell to a well-loved community pub. I have found recently with my two sites that trade can be amazing one moment and then drop off. My focus now is on finding the niche activities and initiatives that will help level out this see-sawing. Overall, however I remain optimistic and think you get out what you put in. Whilst people will leave the industry, it will not fall over, it will continue. Pubs and hospitality are part of the fabric of the country.

“Southend-on-Sea is a great location with a real community feel. The Railway Hotel is a prominent and iconic centrally located pub, renowned for its live music, which I will continue to host. David Bowie and Wilko Johnston both performed there. I have had my eyes on The Railway Hotel for a year. I could see its potential and know the local market well. I can’t wait to reopen it and make it a landmark music venue once again whilst broadening its appeal with great food and other activities. With such a large prominent site, I’ve no plans to extend my business for now.”

Says Matt Cornwell, Star Pubs Investment Manager:

“We’re delighted to be coinvesting with Jamie to reopen The Railway Hotel. It’s part of a £40m investment that HEINEKEN UK is making this year upgrading and reopening pubs. Jamie has a proven track record of turning around underperforming pubs. Interest in the future of The Railway Hotel locally is massive. It deserves someone passionate to take it forward. Jamie loves Southend-on-Sea and The Railway Hotel and will do a fantastic job restoring it to its former glory.”