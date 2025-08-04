Consumers Dine Out Less Often But Spend More Per Visit, Reveals Lumina Intelligence

Share Post Share Email

The latest data from the Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel shows a nuanced picture of consumer behaviour across the UK foodservice market this midsummer.

While overall participation in eating out has dipped to 55.8%, down 2.5 percentage points, the average frequency of visits has increased by 2.7%.

This suggests that consumers are opting for fewer but more meaningful and higher-quality dining occasions. The average spend per visit has also risen by 7.0%, largely influenced by inflationary pressures but also reflecting a willingness to invest more in select experiences.

Restaurants have led channel growth with a rise of 1.8 percentage points, driven by consumers choosing them for purposeful, social outings. Quick service restaurants have also seen growth, up 1.2 percentage points, as diners look for value without compromising convenience. In contrast, pubs and bars experienced a slight decline of 0.5 percentage points, failing to benefit from the usual seasonal uplift despite warm weather and a full calendar of sporting events.

Menu preferences have also shifted. While classic choices such as chips, burgers, and pizza remain the most popular, salads have recorded the largest growth, climbing 1.4 percentage points to become the seventh most chosen dish.

The growth of salads reflects a seasonal move towards lighter options during the recent heatwave. Burgers and pizza also gained share, increasing by 1.1 and 1.2 percentage points respectively.