Tax Burden Hurting Scotch Whisky

Three in four Scotch Whisky companies will defer UK investment, or invest elsewhere, due to the high tax burden, according to research undertaken by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA).

The research, undertaken between February and June 2025, reveals the extent of concern companies face about the current levels of alcohol duty in the UK – with over two thirds of the average-priced bottle of Scotch Whisky collected in tax.

Following a 10.1% rise in duty in March 2023, and a 3.65% rise announced in October’s Budget, 87% of respondents to SWA’s members’ survey expressed concern that the rate of excise duty will rise once again in this Autumn’s Budget.

Any further rise in duty will have an impact not only on investment, but also recruitment, according to the companies – at a time where the whole industry employs or supports 66,000 jobs across the whole UK. A quarter of companies now expect their overall headcount to decrease given the current levels of alcohol duty.

As well as direct job impacts, there is increasing risk of knock-on job losses across the extended supply chain as distillers reduce production in the face of global tariffs impacting exports.

This research comes as the industry faces significant strain. At the start of the year, over half of those surveyed expected operational costs from Government policies – for example, EPR fees, NIC increases, and tariffs – to increase by 10%; with 40% now expecting that figure to be over 20%.

Despite the increased duty levels, HMRC data shows that Treasury spirits duty receipts have not increased and failed to deliver the forecasted revenue growth.

Commenting on the latest research, Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said:

“The Scotch whisky industry has a long track record of investment and growth that has benefitted communities across Scotland and the supply chain across the UK. It is also an optimistic and confident sector that believes in creating future growth.

“However, the positivity of the industry is being severely tested by the relentless impact of domestic policies and global circumstances.

“The industry is facing the significant challenge of US tariffs and increasing domestic pressures at a time it would otherwise be looking to support the Prime Minister’s growth mission. This high tax burden is not delivering the expected additional revenue for the Government, but it is costing jobs and investment.

“At a time when the country needs economic growth, we cannot fail to back one of the UK’s longstanding successes.”