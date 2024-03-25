BII Launches New Membership Platform – Workforce

Share Tweet Share Email

The BII (British Institute of Innkeeping) has today launched its brand new, free-to-use membership platform, Workforce, promoting career opportunities available in pubs and providing practical support and inspiration for everyone working in the sector.

The charity and membership organisation which supports over 13,000 members, the majority of whom run independent pub businesses across the UK, has created Workforce to further support its members and the wider pub sector, by providing essential advice, information and guidance for their teams and showcasing inspiring career stories from across the pub sector and beyond.

It has never been more important to nurture and develop the home-grown talent that exists within the pub sector. From professional development, apprenticeships, and training information, to blogs and podcasts sharing the stories of those at the beginning of their careers through to industry leaders, Workforce will promote the welcoming and diverse nature of pubs and help attract and retain the home-grown talent needed to help keep pubs thriving in every community in the UK.

The BII has worked collaboratively with leading organisations and individual experts from across the sector to create Workforce, with the BIIAB, Sky Business & Licensed Trade Charity becoming Foundation Partners, supporting the platform as it continues to grow and develop in the coming months.

Steven Alton, BII CEO commented: “Workforce will be instrumental in creating a free to use community for team members from across the sector, enabling their growth and development in our fantastic industry.

“I am incredibly proud that we are able to launch this free-to-use platform, promoting the incredible career opportunities that exist for people from all walks of life in the pub sector, and supporting BII members as they recruit and nurture the next generation of amazing talent.”

The BII are inviting anyone working in the pub sector to join Workforce by signing up at biiworkforce.org today to get access to career guidance, podcasts and blogs featuring fantastic stories from across the industry, wellbeing advice and support, and discounted pub experiences with Perks. Future developments for members will include webinars with award-winning mentors, free training opportunities, competitions and more.