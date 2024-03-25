Big On Premise Occasions Keep Drinks Sales In Growth

Share Tweet Share Email

Mother’s Day, big sporting events and the run-up to St Patrick’s Day all helped the On Premise sustain drinks sales growth last week.

CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows average sales in managed venues in the week to last Saturday (16 March) were 1% ahead of the same week in 2023. After 5% growth over the previous seven days it extends a solid start to Spring trading.

With families flocking to pubs, bars and restaurants, sales on Mother’s Day (10 March) soared 22% above the equivalent day in 2023. The day also benefited from the penultimate round of Six Nations rugby matches and the Liverpool v Manchester City football fixture.

There was year-on-year growth on four of the other six days of the week, peaking at +9% on Thursday (14 March), when several British football clubs were involved in European fixtures. Footfall was also good on Saturday, with sales rising 6% as drinkers made an early start to St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Year-on-year comparisons across the week would have been even better were it not for the inclusion of St Patrick’s Day in 2023. Sales from the 2024 occasion should be reflected in growth in this current week’s sales.

Mother’s Day celebrations made it a good period for the wine category. Sales over the week were 8% ahead, and they rocketed to 48% growth on Mother’s Day itself. Sport and the run up to St Patrick’s Day delivered solid growth for beer (up 3%) and cider (up4%), while soft drinks sales rose 3%. Despite an uplift on Mother’s Day, the spirits category ended the week down 8%.

“Last week showed us again how consumers love to mark big occasions together over a drink in pubs, bars and restaurants,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “A sustained run of decent weather has helped, and operators and suppliers will be keeping everything crossed for sunshine in the run-in to Easter trading. While year-on-year comparisons are solid rather than spectacular at the moment, they bode well for better growth as 2024 goes on.”