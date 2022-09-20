BII Launches #notjustapub Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) has today (September 20) launched their #notjustapub campaign, inspired by member Emma Gibbon from the Plough Inn at Prestbury, who shared her passion for pubs and the local people and businesses they support recently on her social media.

They are calling on pubs and loyal customers across the UK to write to their local MPs, asking them to raise the urgent need for wide ranging support for our nations’ vital and vibrant pubs with the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, ahead of the mini-budget later this week.

The Prime Minister, Liz Truss, announced emergency support for businesses with the 6-month energy price guarantee on 8th September, but the sad passing of the Queen has delayed further communication on the full detail of the support measures to be put in place.

Pubs across the UK need urgent clarity around the impact that these measures will have on their businesses, as they face an uncertain winter of huge inflationary pressures and escalating energy costs, alongside chronic staff shortages and reduced spend in their venues.

Steve Alton, BII CEO commented:

“Our members, running vital social hubs at the heart of their communities, have weathered nearly 2 and a half years of closures and disruption through the pandemic and beyond. They are essential businesses, providing safe spaces for people to come together to celebrate, commiserate and connect with friends and family.

“The unique role that pubs play in our communities cannot be overstated. At their centre, the beating heart of pubs across the UK are the licensees who bring these venues to life, alongside their teams, delivering an experience like no other industry can.

“When the pandemic swept across our nation in 2020, our pubs went above and beyond, serving their communities, providing food and vital supplies, caring for the vulnerable members of society and raising thousands of pounds for charity.

“In 2022, they are now facing an even bigger threat to their survival, with unprecedented energy costs and inflationary pressures crippling their businesses.

“We are calling on everyone who loves pubs, from licensees to local customers, to share their support for these integral pillars of our communities by getting involved in the #notjustapub campaign.

“Write to your MP, asking them to take the plight of these essential local businesses to the Chancellor, and share your passion for pubs on social media, to leave Government in no doubt about the vital importance of pubs to each and every high street, village, town and city in the UK.

“Without the support and investment needed from Government, we stand to lose something incredibly special and unique – our Great British Pubs.”