BII Licensee Of The Year 2020 -Deadline Extended

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) have extended the entry deadline for the Licensee of the Year Award 2020 to Friday 13th March.

The response to this year’s competition has been phenomenal – it feels like licensees really want to show off the fantastic hospitality businesses they are running.

The award is one of the most coveted in the industry and along with the accolade itself, the winner will be celebrating all year round with the fantastic prizes this year.

Courtesy of sponsors Sky, the ultimate winner will receive a year’s free Sky Sports Pub and Club subscription for their venue, but will also be a VIP Guest of Sky at the Great British Pub Awards this year.

The BII provide £500 for a party in their pub to celebrate with their hardworking staff, and this year they will also receive a free day’s training for their team in the pub, on any subject they choose – courtesy of CPL Training.

The competition is open to anyone holding a personal licence who has been operating a licensed hospitality business for at least two years. A rigorous four month judging process culminates in the announcement of the winner at the prestigious BII Summer Event on Tuesday 16th June.

Steven Alton, the BII’s COO, added: “We are looking forward to once again welcoming the very best licensees to be put through their paces and recognising and celebrating the fantastic work that they do. This competition searches for the gold standard in our industry – a licensee who excels in all aspects of running their business – they really must be the full package.”

To nominate yourself or someone else for Licensee of the Year 2020, visit www.bii.org or call the LOYA Team on 01276 684449.