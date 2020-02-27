Just Eat Trailing Drone Delivery

Takeaway delivery giant Just Eat is trialling a drone delivery service with the view of speeding up the customer experience.

The company has teamed up with Manna Aero to trial drone deliveries that promise to have your takeaway with you ‘in 3 minutes.’

The trial is taking place at University College Dublin, where hungry students will be able to order drone deliveries from Just Eat, Ben & Jerry’s and local food brand Camile Thai.

Bobby Healy, founder and CEO at Manna Aero, explained: “It’s clear that Drone delivery provides a faster, cleaner, safer, cheaper and higher quality alternative to road-based delivery. We are excited about how that will improve the world.”More than 80% of customers order either via the app or on a mobile device in Ireland, where the app has been downloaded over two million times since it was launched in the country five years ago.

Amanda Roche-Kelly, Managing Director of Just Eat Ireland, said that the partnership will “greatly improve” the delivery experience for customers and that they’re proud to be the world’s first online food ordering and delivery company to provide drone delivery.

She said: “Technology is at the core of everything we do at Just Eat, so we’re delighted to be involved in these pioneering trials with Manna, who have clearly built a groundbreaking drone delivery system.”