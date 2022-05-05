BII Licensee of the Year 2022 Semi-Finalists Announced!

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their thirteen semi-finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year competition.

Sponsored by their partners at Sky, the Licensee of the Year competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Since the launch in January this year, licensee operators have been entering the competition, showing the judges evidence of how they have been rebuilding their businesses and communities, with a focus on their resilience, sustainability and diversification.

This year, the entries and Quarter-Finalists have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for the team of judges to decide on our Semi-Finalists.

Selected from a field of over 300 entrants, the largest number of nominations for the awards in the last 5 years, our 13 Semi-Finalists have reached this far in the awards on the basis of their exceptional work (evidenced in their mystery diner visit, financial and web presence audits). Judges, Sue Allen and Ashley McCarthy, will be making their way across the country to meet all Semi-Finalists in person to experience their businesses first hand.

The 2022 Licensee of the Year Semi-Finalists are as follows:

Amanda & Nick Hemmings – Heron Inn, Truro, TR1 1SL

Mark Annear – The Cott Inn, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 6HE

Sam Hopkins – Dartmoor Halfway Inn, Newton Abbey, TQ12 6JW

Michael Pearson & Charlotte Salaman – The Wych Elm, Kingston Upon Thames, KT2 6HT

Ruth & Andrew Seggie – Howard Arms, Carlisle, CA8 1NG

Joe Buckley – Tollemache Arms, Harrington, NN6 9NU

Henry Pearman – Ye Olde Horseshoe Inn, Belbroughton, DY9 9ST

Mark & Nicky Williamson – The West Arms, Dyffryn Ceiriog, LL20 7LD

Rumit & Tosh Lakhani – The White Horse,, Wotton-Under-Edge, GL12 8DX

Stuart Fox & Julian Crowley – The White Horse, Dover, CT16 1QF

James Lyon Shaw – The Greene Oak, Windsor, SL4 5UW

Michelle Proud – The Falcon, Prudhoe, NE42 5DN

Jane Jenkins – The Garthangharad, Llywyngwril, LL37 2UZ

To learn more about our Semi-Finalists, please visit the website:

https://bit.ly/LOYA-22